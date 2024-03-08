Carlo Ancelotti confirms El Clasico return for Eder Militao

Real Madrid star Eder Militao will be fit to face El Clasico rivals Barcelona on April 21.

Militao has been absent from the Los Blancos squad since the opening weekend of the season after suffering a serious knee injury just 50 minutes into the new campaign.

Despite early concerns that he would not play again until 2024/25, the club have remained positive in their outlook, based on his post-surgery rehabilitation.

The Brazilian international has been delicately eased back into training in recent weeks with reports looking good over his fitness.

As per the latest update from Marca, Militao has taken part in some contact sessions at Valdebeba this week, as he builds up to a return.

Carlo Ancelotti was pushed over an exact recall date for the centre back and the veteran Italian confirmed home tie with La Blaugrana is the target.

However, despite positivity over his comeback, the latest schedule indicates he will miss Real Madrid’s two UEFA Champions League quarter finals in April.