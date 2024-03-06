Barcelona reject claims of “deficient equality measures” after investigation opened by Spanish government

On Wednesday, it was reported that Barcelona are one of 16 clubs that will be the subject of an investigation by the Spanish government. The matter relates to deficient equality measures, with the Catalan giants accused of not meeting the requirements regarding equality and discrimination.

Barcelona have issued a quick response to this, in which they have categorically denied these claims, stating that they will reject “any statement that calls into question the Club’s historical commitment in relation to policies for equality between men and women”, as reported by MD.

“FC Barcelona refute any declaration that casts doubt over the historic commitment of the Club in relation to policies of equality between men and women, where the organisation is a pioneer in the world of sport. FC Barcelona approved it Equality Plan in 2013, seven years before the passing of equality legislation, compulsory in businesses of more than 150 workers.”

Barcelona go on to say that they have not been accused on any equality-related matters, which has led to their surprise at being investigated. City rivals Espanyol are all being looked into, while Real Madrid and Sevilla are two of the clubs that have been commended for their measures towards instilling equality.