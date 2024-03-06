Barcelona one of clubs sanctioned for equality measures, Real Madrid and Sevilla praised

Barcelona are one of 16 clubs to be sanctioned by the Spanish Government for deficient equality measures. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are also set to face measures against them.

The Ministry for Work and Social Economy has opened a disciplinary process against the RFEF and those 16 clubs for not meeting the requirements regarding equality and discrimination. As per Europa Press, and carried by Diario AS, the Minister for Work, Yolanda Diaz has revealed that Barcelona and Espanyol are among the clubs to be sanctioned. Sevilla and Real Madrid are amongst those who are performing best in this regard.

🚨 Sources from Barcelona have confirmed that there is optimism to complete a sponsorship agreement shortly that will be advantageous for the club. This agreement would be the result of Joan Laporta's recent trips to Dubai. @JoanPoquiEraso, @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/YQRtfrmfYn — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 6, 2024

All businesses with more than 50 employees are required to have an equality plan to combat workplace discrimination, as well as a protocol in place to deal with discrimination and sexual harassment. Not meeting these requirements can bring penalties of €7.5k.

These measures have been in place for the past two years, but are set to be reinforced following the Luis Rubiales scandal. The Government is also to take a more active role in investigating pay inequality due to gender.