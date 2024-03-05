Carlo Ancelotti to leave out veteran again for Champions League clash

After reports emerged that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti had a ‘strained’ relationship with captain Nacho Fernandez, the Italian is set to test the strength of their bond again.

Ancelotti has always been publicly positive about the veteran defender, but recently it was reported that the 34-year-old does not feel as if he has the full trust of his boss. After feeling like he was dealt a tough hand last year, Nacho elected to extend his contract again, and even though he has played more due to injuries this season, still does not feel like he has Ancelotti’s faith.

That much seemed obvious at Mestalla over the weekend, when French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was used at the back instead of Nacho to face up to Roman Yaremchuk and Hugo Duro in a 2-2 draw. MD say that Ancelotti is counting down the days until Eder Militao returns to action following his torn cruciate ligaments – the Brazilian is scheduled to come back in mid-April, but did part of the group session with the rest of the team on Monday. Ahead of their clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday though, Ancelotti is edging towards starting Tchouameni again, as a result of Nacho’s weak performances alongside Antonio Rudiger.

Los Blancos have for the most part defended better with Tchouameni in the side ahead of Nacho, although on Saturday night it was individual mistakes that led to both of Valencia’s goals. Certainly Nacho has at times been exploited this season, something which was evident against Atletico Madrid during their recent 1-1 draw.