Barcelona fail to capitalise on Real Madrid dropped points after playing out draw with Athletic Club

Barcelona missed their chance to close the gap to Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, after they played out a goalless draw with Athletic Club at San Mames.

The Catalan side were the better team in the first half, although they had little to show for it. Joao Cancelo almost scored from 40 yards after trying an audacious shot, but his effort was cleared off the line by Yeray Alvarez.

As it turned out, it was a disastrous first half for Barcelona, with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri suffering ankle and hamstring injuries respectively. It’s highly likely that neither player will be available for the next few weeks at the very least.

Into the second half, Athletic came out and played much better. However, they also failed to create any clear chances, in what was a rather uneventful game outside of the injury problems for the Blaugrana.

The result means that Barcelona stay in third, eight points behind Real Madrid and just one behind Girona. Athletic Club remain in fifth, but are now five points adrift of Atletico Madrid in the race for the Champions League places.