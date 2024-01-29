Girona closing in on reinforcement to consolidate Champions League challenge

Girona are looking to strengthen going into the final stretches of the season, and have a clear priority, with Michel Sanchez and Quique Carcel wanting to bring in a new midfielder. The latest to be linked with the Catalan side is Celta Vigo playmaker Fran Beltran.

Beltran was always touted as one of the more talented midfielders of his generation, but has been through peaks and troughs at Celta, and is experiencing the latter currently. Rafael Benitez appears to have lost faith in Beltran, and he has played just 193 minutes in their last 10 games.

According to El Chiringuito, via Sport, Girona could move for the 24-year-old, who Michel knows from their time together at Rayo Vallecano. Beltran has a contract until 2026, so it seems unlikely the Galician side would let him out the door on the cheap.

Girona have also been linked with a series of midfielders, including Donny van de Beek, Oriol Romeu, Nico Gonzalez, Monchu and Carles Alena, none of which have come to fruition.