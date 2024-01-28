Real Madrid star edging closer to exit door as lack of playing time problem re-surfaces

This season has been Luka Modric’s toughest at Real Madrid since he joined from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2012. The 38-year-old has been relegated to a bench role by Carlo Ancelotti, with the likes of Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Modric has been very frustrated by his lack of playing time this season. He started the season as a regular substitute, and despite a six week-long spell of playing regularly when Camavinga and Tchouameni were injured, he has now returned to the bench in recent matches. Against Almeria and Las Palmas, he even failed to play a single minute.

Relevo say that it is becoming more and more likely that this season will Modric’s last at Real Madrid. His contract expires in the summer, and given that his situation at the club is very unlikely to improve, the expectation is that the two parties would be unable to agree terms over a renewal.

Modric could even leave Real Madrid before the winter transfer window closes next week, with clubs in Saudi Arabia circling. However, the likelihood is that he will stay, albeit only until the summer.