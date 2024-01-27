WATCH: Barcelona complete remarkable quick-fire comeback against Villarreal to go 3-2 up

Barcelona looked almost down and out not too long ago, having gone 2-0 down at home to Villarreal early on in the second half. Remarkably, they have now made it 3-2 with three goals coming inside 11 minutes.

Gerard Moreno’s opener had the visitors on their way, and their evening got even better when Ilias Akhomach made it 2-0. However, Barcelona have come roaring back, firstly through Ilkay Gundogan, then Pedri, and now Ronald Araujo – although the latter’s strike may well be credited as an own goal by Eric Bailly.

What a response from Barcelona! 🔵🔴 Pedri adds to a goal from Gundogan, and from 2-0 down they're now back on level terms 👀 pic.twitter.com/AoxkJxfxdT — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 27, 2024

🚨🚨| GOAL: ARAUJO GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD!! Barcelona 3-2 Villarreal pic.twitter.com/9oKQrCbdni — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 27, 2024

Xavi Hernandez’s side have shown brilliant mental strength here to come back against Villarreal. They looked almost out of it when Ilias made it 2-0, but as many great teams do, they never give up, and so soon after being two down, they are now ahead.

The job now for Barcelona is to see this one out. If they can, it should give them a major confidence boost going forward. For Villarreal, they need to hit back.