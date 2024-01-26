Barcelona injury news: Two positives as Xavi Hernandez addresses surgery for Alejandro Balde

Barcelona are dealing with the fact that they likely will not have a natural left-back available until March, but there is some good news on the injury front.

Most Culers will feel that Barcelona have been dealing with injuries all season, and the absence of Gavi is certainly hitting them hard. However maanger Xavi Hernandez defended the club’s medical and conditioning staff, saying that their figures to were above average.

“There have been very few muscular injuries. We are below the levels of other clubs. We have had traumatic injuries from hernias, cruciates… We have young people who are meeting the standard. The path to follow is the other day in Bilbao. We are proud of the soul that the team showed.”

The positive news is that Marc-Andre ter Stegen is on his way back. After back surgery, the German goalkeeper trained on the grass for the first time today since today. Diario AS say he will be back for their Champions League clash with Napoli on the 21st of February, there is talk that he could be back as soon as against Granada on the 11th.

“He’s fine. He has made a textbook recovery and feels fine. He will be with the team shortly,” Xavi told the press.

Meanwhile Joao Cancelo made the squad for their trip to Athletic Club on Wednesday, but Xavi confirmed he would return against Villarreal.

“Tomorrow he will be in the squad. He has a lot of character and desire to play. He is wonderful as a person, he has a lot of human qualities, and as a professional. I am delighted to have him in the squad.”

🚨 Xavi Hernández: "Villarreal are not doing very well, but Marcelino's teams are always prepared." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 26, 2024

But the crushing blow this week was Alejandro Balde‘s injury, who damaged his hamstring and tendons against Athletic. Balde could try a conservative treament, and see if he can come back in a month or two, but Xavi confirmed the club were recommending season-ending surgery.

“Now we have met with him. We recommend that he undergo surgery and we are with him. We advise him in the best possible way and that he decides the best for him. It is a difficult moment for him.”

With Marcos Alonso also having had back surgery, Xavi will be without a natural left-back until he returns. Joao Cancelo has played well there in the past, and well, but equally that leaves them without a senior right-back. The likelihood is that Jules Kounde shifts to right-back, while youngster Hector Font also impressed against Athletic, and has played on both flanks.