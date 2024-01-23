Barcelona leading the race to sign Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood – report

Mason Greenwood’s future is sure to be a story to watch during the summer. The 22-year-old has impressed during his loan at Getafe this season, although that is unlikely to change the desire of Manchester United to sell him on a permanent basis before the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

Getafe are highly unlikely to be able to afford Greenwood permanently, but the English winger could still remain in Spain despite this. This is because he has been linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, among others.

At this stage, reports from England (as covered by MD) have stated that it is the Catalans that lead the race for Greenwood’s signature. Due to their ongoing financial woes, Barcelona would pay the deal in instalments, which would include future variables, such as appearance fees – this is said to be acceptable for Man United.

Despite this, it would be a major surprise if Barcelona were to go for Greenwood, given that they are already very well covered on the right wing. It wouldn’t be a cheap deal either despite the instalment package, and that money would be better spent on areas that desperately need cover, such as defensive midfield.