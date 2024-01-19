‘It’s not even crossed my mind’ – Coach shuts down idea of replacing Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona

As the rumours swirl around Xavi Hernandez’s future, a number of names have been suggested as potential replacements at Barcelona. Given the excellent job Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta is doing at Las Palmas, it is no surprise his name was dropped in too.

Garcia Pimienta was manager of Barca Atletic when President Joan Laporta decided not to renew his contract in favour of Sergi Barjuan. Garcia Pimienta has since confirmed that the club told him it was so Laporta could have ‘his people’ in the door.

Las Palmas were only promoted last year, but are sitting pretty in 9th place as things stand, with the second best defence in the division after Real Madrid. After just 20 games, they are a remarkable 14 points clear of the drop zone.

Pimienta seemed bemused by the idea of returning to Barcelona at the end of the season though, when he was asked in his pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Rayo Vallecano.

“Really? It doesn’t even cross my mind. Thanks to Las Palmas I am in La Liga. We arrived with the intention of getting promoted and we achieved it. Now, the only objective is survival.”

“When we have it, I will have taken another step as a coach, but now it is impossible to know what may come…”