Joao Felix playing for his future – he needs to shine in increasingly rare start

Joao Felix starts in a rotated Barcelona team tonight, knowing that it’s vital he delivers.

After a strong start, he’s faded badly in Catalonia and is well out of Xavi’s first team at the moment. For all of the optimism and excitement upon his arrival, it’s looking more and more like a return to Atletico Madrid next summer as it stands.

This is all too familiar – it was the same story at Chelsea last season. His initial burst of flair and skill was enough to lure fans in, but over time his flaws become more apparent and he fell out of favour.

If Barcelona is the dream move the Portuguese made it out to be, he absolutely has to show he’s a cut above the likes of Unionistas, tonight’s opposition. He needs to shine, and this should be a great platform.

Felix is playing for his future to some degree, and fans want to see him at his best.