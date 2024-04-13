WATCH: Joao Felix scores stunning overhead kick as Barcelona strike first against Cadiz

Barcelona have been frustrated in the opening 36 minutes of their clash with Cadiz at the Nuevo Mirandilla. Xavi Hernandez opted for a second-string side for the match with Tuesday’s second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in mind, but it hasn’t mattered too much so far, as they have taken the lead inside the first half.

Cadiz had the clearer chances in the opening stages, with Juanmi going closest early on. However, it is Barcelona that have struck first, with Joao Felix acrobatically finding the back of the net from Marcos Alonso’s corner.

🚨 João Félix overhead kick 🚨 A great improvised finish by the Barcelona player for the opening goal 🔥



The game had been rather uneventful up until that point, but it is a real moment of quality from Felix, handed a rare start because of the nine changes made by Xavi for this one.

It is a case of win and leave for Barcelona with this match-up. So far, they are on course to continue their impressive run with another three points.