Tottenham Hotspur defender dreams of Real Madrid according to agent

Tottenham Hotspur have only just signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa, but already his agent has been speaking about teams he could be joining down the line.

Dragusin was one of the most keenly sought-after players in Europe this January, with his €30m move subject to interest from Napoli and Bayern Munich, before the defender chose Spurs. His agent, Costin Manea, has been outspoken about the transfer, noting that he ‘couldn’t believe’ they had turned down Bayern for Tottenham.

“We were close to signing for Bayern, they are among the greatest, but their dream is Real Madrid or Barca,” Manea told DIGI Sport RO, as per Sport.

“In three or four years I see him at Real Madrid.”

His brother and manager Costin Manea is also keen on him moving to the Spanish capital.

“My plan, which I proposed to him, is for the end goal to be Real Madrid. It’s easier to get to Real from Tottenham than from Bayern,” he commented to the same outlet.

Dragusin certainly seems to have caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs, but his issue might still find difficulties in getting to Los Blancos. Real Madrid are believed to be planning on recruiting a young central defender in the coming two years, but most of the options mentioned have been players not already competing at top clubs. While they have been able to cherrypick top talents from Tottenham in the past, Spurs now stand a better chance at retaining their best players in the face of interest due to the finances involved.