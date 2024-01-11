Barcelona star trending towards Osasuna return in Spanish Supercup

Barcelona traveled to Saudi Arabia carrying three players that were injured, but it looks as if one of them may be back in time to play their Spanish Supercup semi-final against Osasuna.

On Wednesday, Xavi Hernandez told the press that Pedri was the closest out of the Canary Islander, Inigo Martinez and Joao Cancelo to returning, and it looks as if he will indeed get some game time. Relevo report that Pedri has completed training sessions on Monday and Tuesday in Barcelona without issue. On Wednesday he did a fitness test, and passed it too, meaning Xavi will likely have him available. He won’t be in the starting line-up, but could have an impact off the bench.

Joao Cancelo and Inigo Martinez on the other hand will not be back in time. Reportedly Xavi Hernandez was considering a switch to three at the back for the Supercup, but those plans have been put on hold without two of the players that would make the most sense out of the formation.