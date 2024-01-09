‘That game did us a lot of damage’ – Carlo Ancelotti asks Real Madrid to show improvement in derby

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has asked his players to prove that they have gotten better since the first Madrid derby of the season, which remains their only defeat this season. Since being beaten 3-1 at the Metropolitano in September, Los Blancos have not conceded more than one goal in a domestic game since. They have also conceded just 5 goals in the 14 La Liga matches after that game.

Ancelotti had remarked that the game in the Metropolitano led them to change the way they were defending, and it appears to be paying dividends. Real Madrid will have the chance to put those adjustments to the test against Los Rojiblancos.

“That game did us a lot of damage. It seems like we fixed the problem. Tomorrow we display a better version than we did in the first game of the season against Atletico Madrid,” Ancelotti told the press in Saudi Arabia, ahead of their Spanish Supercup semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

The Italian manager was coy on his line-up, refusing to confirm whether it would Kepa Arrizabalaga or Andriy Lunin in goal. He also said the return of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni gave them more options in midfield, but they will be in competition for a spot with Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos.