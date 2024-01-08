Bright spots and blotches for Barcelona striker Vitor Roque after first two games

Barcelona forward Vitor Roque arrived to much fanfare, despite being relatively green, and it has been a mixed start for the Brazilian. The 18-year-old has come on in both the games he has been available for, with a mixed scorecard, after impressing his teammates.

Sent on for the final 15 minutes of Barcelona’s clash with Las Palmas, as they looked for the winner in the Canary Islands. Roque moved well, springing himself through the defence, but was unable to beat Alvaro Valles with a chance that most would have expected him to bury. After Ilkay Gundogan had put Barcelona in front in stoppage time, Roque had another chance, bearing down on goal with a teammate either side and just one defender in front. He chose to blast it at Valles, forcing the save, rather than slipping in one of his colleagues, much to their frustration. He finished the match with an expected goals figure of 1.0.

Xavi: "Vitor Roque and Lewandowski can play together. I think they can adapt perfectly and Vitor can play well in various positions. Today Lewy played a very good ball for Vitor, they will understand each other well." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 7, 2024

Xavi again called on Roque this weekend, sending him on for the final half hour to try and put the game to bed. Starting initially through the middle, then moving out wide to make space for Robert Lewandowski, Roque again looked agile and smart with his movement. However he had another golden chance to seal the match, but was thwarted trying to slip the ball between the ‘keeper’s legs in a one-on-one.

Xavi Hernandez has been keen to emphasize that not too much pressure should be placed on his shoulders, as a recently arrived 18-year-old from a different continent. There have been solid signs of his quality early on, although it is true that if he arrived with a reputation, it was that of being lethal in front of goal. With Barcelona short of inspiration currently, Xavi will be keen to see that first goal go in as soon as possible, for both the team and Roque.