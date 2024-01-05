Ronald Araujo tips Vitor Roque for instant Barcelona impact

Barcelona fans are ready for Vitor Roque to hit the ground running in 2024.

La Blaugrana are back in action following the mid-season break and the Catalans returned with a 2-1 La Liga win away at Las Palmas.

Despite the drama of a late comeback in Gran Canaria, Barcelona fans were also focused on their new debutant, as the Brazilian star was given a cameo off the bench.

The club opted to bring forward their deal to sign him from Athletico Paranaense with a January move instead of a summer swoop.

The 18-year-old looks ready for a first team place in the months ahead and he is fully registered to play in La Liga this season.

Teammate Ronald Araujo was impressed by his showing against Las Palmas and the Uruguayan believes he will be vital to Barcelona’s push to defend their La Liga title in 2024.

“He’s a player who is going to give us a lot. We have to be calm with him but you can already see the class he has”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

Vitor Roque could make his starting debut this weekend as Barcelona take on Barbastro in Copa del Rey action.