Barcelona intend to fulfil Xavi Hernandez’s contract demand

During his pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash with Barbastro, head coach Xavi Hernandez admitted that he wants to see the Catalan club renew the contract of captain Sergi Roberto. The 31-year-old has stepped up in recent weeks, having previously been out of favour.

Roberto is out of contract at the end of the season, and there has been talk of a possible move to the MLS, where he intends to finish his career. However, Xavi wants to keep his captain around for at least one more season, and according to Sport, Barcelona intend to fulfil this wish.

The report states that Roberto will certainly remain as a Barcelona player as long as Xavi continues as manager, a fact that has been far from certain in recent months after a run of disappointing results and performances. However, his job looks much more secure now after back-to-back wins.

It is also noted that Marcos Alonso will undoubtedly leave Barcelona when his own contract ends in the summer. The veteran defender has been firmly out of favour this season, largely due to the arrival of Inigo Martinez. He is expected to decide on his next club soon, but it’s certain that he won’t remain at the Catalan giants.