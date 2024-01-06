Xavi Hernandez urges Barcelona to make contract offer to veteran player – “He’s important”

Barcelona look to recovering their form after a very tricky few weeks towards the end of 2023. They have picked up back-to-back wins against Almeria and Las Palmas, results that have just about kept them in the hunt for the La Liga title.

It has perhaps been no coincidence that the Catalans’ form has picked up when Sergi Roberto has returned to the line-up. The club captain has been a bit-part player this season, but due to injuries for Gavi and Pedri, he has been drafted in for the last two matches – he was even the match-winner against Almeria, scoring twice in a 3-2 victory.

Roberto’s future has been up for discussion of late, given that his contract expires at the end of the season. Head coach Xavi Hernandez wants the 31-year-old to be given a new contract, as he told the media (via Sport) ahead of Sunday’s trip to Barbastro in the Copa del Rey.

“I would recommend to the club that they renew Sergi Roberto. You already know that. He’s important, he can play in a lot of positions. You have to explain very little to him. He knows what Barcelona is, what it represents. He’s a much-criticised footballer, but he always gives his best. I’m delighted with him.”

Roberto is one of Barcelona’s lowest-paid players, so they cannot afford to keep him on even if it is only as a fringe player. However, that may still not be enough, and he could well depart in the summer.