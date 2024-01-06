Real Madrid makes long-awaited debut as Carlo Ancelotti rings changes for Copa del Rey clash

Real Madrid begin the defence of their Copa del Rey crown this evening when they take on fourth-tier side Arandina. The match allows head coach Carlo Ancelotti to make changes ahead of next week’s Spanish Super Cup, and the Italian has done just that.

The most notable change sees Arda Guler come into the starting line-up for the very first time. The teenager arrived from Fenerbahce last summer, but a number of injury problems have meant that he has not been able to play a single minute for Real Madrid. However, that will change against Arandina.

There are further first team debuts for Vinicius Tobias and Alvaro Carrillo, while Nico Paz also makes his first competitive start for Los Blancos.

Dani Carvajal, Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde and Antonio Rudiger are all on the Real Madrid bench, and could be called upon by Ancelotti if required. However, he will hope that they are not needed, so as to avoid any possible injuries ahead of Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid.