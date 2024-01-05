Barcelona have midfielder options lined up should economic lever come through in January

Barcelona handed a debut to 18-year-old Brazilian forward Vitor Roque on Thursday, after he signed on a deal that could reach €61m if all of the variables are met. However they intend on further action this winter, should they work out their finances.

The Blaugrana are set to sue German investment fund Libero, after they missed their payment deadlines for their 9.5% share in Barca Studios, which they purchased this summer. The lack of the €40m owed to Barcelona has forced President Joan Laporta to put up a personal bank guarantee, and also robbed them of a chunk of their salary limit.

If that money was available, Sport say it would be being used on the squad this January. Sporting Director Deco reportedly has several deals lined up should they get the money, although they only plan to activate one. Their intentions are to bring in a midfielder for the next six months on loan, with an option to purchase them this summer.

A number of names have been linked to the Barcelona this winter, but there are few obvious options that are both up to Barcelona’s level, or the level they want to be at, and available. The pivot position is the one most feel the Blaugrana are most in need of reinforcement, but it’s a role that is generally in high demand as it is, let alone for an economically challenged Barcelona. Nevertheless, it looks as if Deco will do what he can to give Xavi another option this transfer window.