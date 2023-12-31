Barcelona confirm first team star will undergo surgery to rectify ongoing injury problem

Barcelona have had their fair share of injury problems this season, and at this stage, they currently have first team players unavailable due to various issues. Gavi is out for the rest of the campaign, while Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Pedri and Inigo Martinez are expected back in the next few weeks.

Marcos Alonso is the fifth player that is currently out. Earlier this month, it was reported that the veteran defender was struggling with a back problem, similar to that of Ter Stegen. The German international has to undergo surgery to address the injury, and the same course of action will be needed for Alonso, as Barcelona have confirmed on Sunday.

[INJURY NEWS] Next week, Marcos Alonso is to undergo surgery on the problems in the lumbar region of his back that have kept him sidelined in recent weeks. The club will be making an announcement immediately after to report on how the operation has gone. pic.twitter.com/yML6aZvRjQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 31, 2023

Alonso, who will almost certainly be leaving at the end of the season when his contract expires, will undergo surgery in the first week of 2024, after which Barcelona will be able to identify a possible timetable for his return.