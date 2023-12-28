Real Madrid will not sign Portuguese defender in January – “We won’t let him leave”

Over the last couple of weeks, speculation has drastically increased in regards to Real Madrid’s plans for the winter transfer window. David Alaba’s season-ending injury has left Carlo Ancelotti very short of options in central defence, and the expectation is that at least one player will arrive to alleviate this.

It’s as yet unclear who Real Madrid will try to sign, but one player they will not be able to is Antonio Silva. The 20-year-old has been on their shortlist for some time now, but Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has poured cold water on their chances of being able to do a deal in January, as per Diario AS.

“We won’t let Antonio Silva leave. We are halfway through the season, and we have big goals with Benfica.”

Silva is likely to be one of the options that Real Madrid consider as a long-term centre-back option, but for now at least, he won’t be heading to the Spanish capital. That could change in the coming years.