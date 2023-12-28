Liverpool and Arsenal competing with Real Madrid to sign highly-rated Portuguese star

With just five more days until the winter transfer window opens in Spain, there continues to be plenty of speculation surrounding Real Madrid’s plans for the month of January. A season-ending injury to David Alaba has meant that another centre-back is required, with move likely to be made in the coming weeks.

One player that has been linked with Real Madrid of late is Goncalo Inacio. The 22-year-old Sporting CP defender would be an ideal replacement for Alaba, given that he is left-footed and can also be seen as a possible long-term successor. Reports have suggested that he could be available for €60m.

However, Marca have reported that Liverpool and Arsenal are both in the race to sign Inacio. A deal could be pursued by any of the three clubs in January, although they may also wait until next summer instead.

The expectation is that Real Madrid will look to sign a younger centre-back in the coming transfer windows, although that may not be the case in January. For now, it remains to be seen who the chosen target is.