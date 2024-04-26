Barcelona

Barcelona ready to test Liverpool with Luis Diaz offer

Barcelona are prioritising a new left winger for next season with Liverpool star Luis Diaz their No.1 target.

Xavi Hernandez’s decision to stay at the club has offered some stability on their summer transfer plans.

Xavi is expected to stick with his 4-3-3 formation next season and he wants an extra option on the left hand side.

However, the former Spanish international knows he will need to sell before he can bring in new players, with major changes planned at the Camp Nou.

As per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Diaz is an achievable option for Xavi, with other targets committed to their current clubs.

The change in manager could trigger an altered tactical plan at Anfield as Arne Slot prepares to take charge on the red side of Merseyside.

Diaz is valued at around €70m by Liverpool, amid rumours certain coaches are losing patience with his performances, and the Colombian could be interested in a fresh start in Spanish football in 2024.

Posted by

Tags Liverpool Luis Diaz Xavi Hernandez

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Last champions league win ten years ago
    Almost two billion debt
    Six hundred sixty millions wasted in assets
    Two cIasico victories out of ten
    Two eliminations in Europa League
    Coach carouselle, four last coaches resulted in only thee trophies
    Two trophies in last three seasons
    Another zero trophy season

    Lmfaooo

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News