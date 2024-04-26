Barcelona ready to test Liverpool with Luis Diaz offer

Barcelona are prioritising a new left winger for next season with Liverpool star Luis Diaz their No.1 target.

Xavi Hernandez’s decision to stay at the club has offered some stability on their summer transfer plans.

Xavi is expected to stick with his 4-3-3 formation next season and he wants an extra option on the left hand side.

However, the former Spanish international knows he will need to sell before he can bring in new players, with major changes planned at the Camp Nou.

As per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Diaz is an achievable option for Xavi, with other targets committed to their current clubs.

The change in manager could trigger an altered tactical plan at Anfield as Arne Slot prepares to take charge on the red side of Merseyside.

Diaz is valued at around €70m by Liverpool, amid rumours certain coaches are losing patience with his performances, and the Colombian could be interested in a fresh start in Spanish football in 2024.