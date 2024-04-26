Premier League quartet eye Real Madrid defensive star

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy could be sold by this summer amid interest from the Premier League.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be targeting a new left back option in the coming months with Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies their No.1 option.

Bayern are prepared to stand firm on their valuation of close to €50m for the Canadian international as talks continue.

Mendy has been linked as part of a player swap deal, to reduce Bayern’s asking price for Davies, as both sides keep their options open.

As per the latest from French outlet L’Equipe, Real Madrid are prepared to let Mendy leave ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, as he enters into the final year of his contract.

Arsenal are the reported front runners to push for a possible deal, as Mikel Arteta looks to solve a problem position in his squad, but Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle are also keeping a close eye on the evolving situation.