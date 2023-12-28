Karim Benzema deletes social media account after abuse following Cristiano Ronaldo defeat

Karim Benzema is currently going through a difficult moment in Saudi Arabia, where he has been playing for Al-Ittihad since joining from Real Madrid during the summer. The former French international has received significant criticism in recent days, following a 5-2 defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr – a game in which Benzema failed to score (Ronaldo netted twice from the penalty spot).

Benzema and Ronaldo have been seen as the two big strikers in Saudi Arabia, but the former has been unable to live up to his former teammate’s standards so far. Ronaldo has bagged 19 goals in the Saudi Pro League so far this season, with Benzema managing just nine in an Al-Ittihad side that sits in a lowly sixth position.

In the wake of the defeat to Al-Nassr earlier this week, Marca have reported that Benzema has deleted his Instagram account, which had boasted million of followers.

Benzema’s time in Saudi Arabia has not got off to the best start, and the former Real Madrid man has work to do if he is to re-establish himself as one of the top, top players in the Middle East.