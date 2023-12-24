Barcelona make opening offer for Swedish U21 star

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a move for highly rated Sweden U21 international Lucas Bergvall.

La Blaugrana are on a list of major European sides planning a transfer move for Bergvall with the 17-year-old catching the eye for Djurgardens in 2023.

As part of their opening move to potentially bring Bergvall to Catalonia in 2024, Djurgardens Sporting Director Bo Andersson has already confirmed Barcelona have opened preliminary talks.

However, despite his firm statement, Andersson also confirmed the situation has not yet extended to a formal offer, which he is prepared for.

The situation continues to evolve, and as per the latest report from Relevo, Barcelona are ready to table an opening €4m offer for Bergvall, plus performance related bonuses, and a sizeable sell on percentage included for Djurgardens.

Djurgardens will look to bring in the maximum possible fee for Bergvall with Italian side Inter Milan also expressing a growing interest in the teenage striker.