Swedish club confirms they have opened talks with Barcelona over deal for 17-year-old midfielder

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Barcelona were interested in signing Lucas Bergvall. The 17-year-old midfielder is regarded as a top prospect in Sweden, and he is already a regular starter for Djurgardens, one of the top teams in the country.

Bergvall has been highly-sought after by several top clubs across Europe, but Barcelona are hoping to steal a march, so that they can secure his signature ahead of the competition. They have already had open dialogue with Djurgardens over a possible deal, as confirmed by Bo Andersson, the Swedish club’s Sporting Director (via MD).

“Yes, I can confirm that we have been in contact and in dialogue with Barcelona. In my world, it’s not a negotiation yet. There was some contact with Barcelona last week, but this week we haven’t spoken to them.”

Barcelona appear to be mulling over the option of signing Bergvall. He would be an excellent addition to the club’s youth academy, and would probably be a starter for Barca Atletic. However, for now, there is little movement on any possible negotiations.