15-year-old La Masia sensation backed to make Barcelona forget about missing out on Lucas Bergvall

Barcelona had looked in pole position to sign Lucas Bergvall, before a late swoop from Tottenham Hotspur saw the 18-year-old midfielder head for the Premier League instead. While the Catalan giants were disappointed, they remain convinced that they already have plenty of quality in the attacking midfield department in La Masia.

One of the brightest players in the academy in Guille Fernandez, who operates in a similar role to Bergvall. Aged just 15, he is already setting things alight, and that included scoring four times for Spain’s U17 side against Germany on Saturday.

🎥 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗘𝗡 | 🇩🇪 Alemania 0-7 España 🇪🇸 👏🏼 España golea en su debut en el Torneo Internacional de El Algarve. ⚽ Paulo Iago (16')

⚽ Guille Fernández (22')

⚽ Arnu (24')

⚽ Guille (30')

⚽ Guille (45')

⚽ Guille (47')

⚽ Sydney (69') 📰 Crónica: https://t.co/jjHvFBcaPl pic.twitter.com/tX9PQfFmPa — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) February 10, 2024

As per Sport, Guille is regarded within La Masia as being the next youngster to make the step up to the Barcelona first team, joining the likes of Lamine Yamal, Hector Fort and Pau Cubarsi, who are already current members despite all being aged 17 or under.

Guille has already made his debut for Barcelona’s U19 side this season, playing in the UEFA Youth League. If he continues on this current trajectory, he could even be called up to the first team by the end of the season, although it’s important that he isn’t rushed to this level.