Real Madrid star facing uncertain future despite impressive performances this season

It is testament to the quality of Real Madrid’s squad that they have been able to deal with the current injury crisis so well – especially in defence, with just seven goals conceded in their last 10 matches in all competitions (five clean sheets).

Eder Militao and David Alaba are both out long-term, while Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal have also been unavailable in recent weeks. Considering the latter, Lucas Vazquez has replaced him, and he has done so to great effect.

32-year-old Vazquez has never been a regular starter during his eight-and-a-half years at Real Madrid, but he is a very dependable player. He has been excellent in recent weeks, although the expectation is that Carvajal will return to the line-up when he is fit.

Vazquez is out of contract at Real Madrid next summer, and according to Marca, no talks have yet to take place over whether he will extend his stay for at least one more season. This has cast doubt over his future, despite these impressive recent performances.

It must be said that Real Madrid are very pleased with Vazquez, although they are in no rush to open talks over his future. Still, it would be a surprise if it didn’t happen later in the season, and it would certainly be deserved if he does stay on.