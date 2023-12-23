Barcelona ready to offer Marc Guiu a bumper contract extension

Barcelona are ready to offer Marc Guiu a long term contract when he turns 18 in January.

The La Masia product has impressed after being drafted into the first team earlier this season and scored an incredible La Liga debut goal against Athletic Club in October.

At 17 years and 291 days of age, he became the youngest and fastest debutant to score for Barcelona in a top flight game.

That brought him to wider attention, and he has since rotated between first team and Barca B duty until the end of 2023, and scored a first ever Champions League goal in December.

Barcelona are determined to avoid a surge of interest from outside Catalonia and they are confident over a smooth transition to a long term contract.

His current deal runs until 2025, as per UEFA rules on contracts signed by players aged under 18, however, that changes from January 4.

✍️Marc Guiu Barcelona contract extension incoming…. https://t.co/1XePFzeWnK — Football España (@footballespana_) December 23, 2023

Guiu’s 18th birthday will be quickly followed by contract talks, as per Diario Sport, with Barcelona willing to offer him five more years until 2030.