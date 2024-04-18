Sevilla enquire about loan deals for Barcelona and Real Madrid starlets

Sevilla are already looking forward to building a squad for next season, and have turned their attention to loan deals in order to bring in quality on the cheap. It has led them to enquire about starlets at the two biggest clubs in La Liga.

The case of Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler is well known. The Turkish starlet has been starved of minutes since recovering from injury in January, and there is intense debate over whether he should be loaned out to continue his development next season, or should remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He will not be joining Sevilla though, as per Relevo. If Guler is to go on loan, then he only wants to join a side in the Champions League next season.

They have also enquired about Barcelona forward Marc Guiu. The 18-year-old forward has played 182 minutes for Barcelona’s first team this season, scoring twice in his seven appearances, while he also has three goals in seven appearances for Barca Atletic. Sporting Director Deco has reportedly explained that he wants to wait and see the opinion of the new manager on Guiu, before decisions are made on his future.