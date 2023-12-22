Xavi grants Barcelona festive break after USA trip

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has opted to give his players a break over the Christmas period.

La Blaugrana played their final La Liga game on December 20 as Xavi’s charges came back to seal a 3-2 win over rock bottom Almeria in Catalonia.

That was followed by a money-spinning friendly in the USA as they lost 3-2 to Mexican side Club America and Xavi admitted the long flight and match action created more fatigue within his squad.

With Barcelona not in action until their trip to Las Palmas on January 4, Xavi wants his players to rest, ahead of a demanding run of matches in January.

Alongside their entrance into the Copa del Rey, Barcelona face more travelling outside of Spain, as they head to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercopa.

Xavi faces a battle to get Barcelona’s La Liga title defence back on track in 2024, and as per reports from Marca, his players will not return to training until December 29.

There will be an open training session on December 30 with a Copa del Rey trip to fourth tier Barbastro on January 7.