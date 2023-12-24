Raphinha faces goal pressure at Barcelona in 2024

Barcelona star Raphinha could find his starting place under threat at the start of 2024.

The Brazilian international has started just seven La Liga games since the start of 2023/24, with seven substitute appearances, and three league goals scored.

He is without a goal in three Champions League appearances but remains as a first choice pick in Xavi Hernandez’s attacking trio.

His league starting total has been matched by starting rivals Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal with Joao Felix and Robert Lewandowski starting more regularly.

Felix and Lewandowski look unmoveable in Xavi’s starting XI, but the third spot could be up for dispute in January, with Torres also stuck on three league goals.

As per reports from Diario AS, Xavi wants to see more efficiency in front of goal from Raphinha in the weeks ahead, but his club high of five league assists mean he will be given the chance to prove himself ahead of Torres and Lamine Yamal.