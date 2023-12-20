Barcelona pick up unconvincing victory over Almeria courtesy of Sergi Roberto masterclass

Barcelona have halted their three-match winless run, having picked up a 3-2 victory over bottom side Almeria at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday evening. However, it may do little to lift the pressure that has built up on Xavi Hernandez and his players.

Barcelona dominated the opening stages, but could not find a breakthrough until Raphinha fired home just after the half hour mark. Luis Maximiano saved well from a Ronald Araujo header, but it fell nicely for the Brazilian winger to find the back of the net.

However, Almeria would equalise less than 10 minutes later. A mistake from Araujo allowed Sergio Arribas to play in Leo Baptistao, who lobbed the ball over Inaki Pena to make it 1-1 at half time.

Barcelona re-took the lead on the hour mark, as Raphinha’s corner was excellently headed home by Sergi Roberto for his first goal of the season. Unfortunately for the Catalans, they were again pegged back as a mix-up between Pena and Araujo allowed Edgar Gonzalez to equalise again.

Fortunately, Barcelona managed to find a winner, and it was Roberto who was the unlikely hero as he grabbed his second after excellent play from Robert Lewandowski.

The result means that Barcelona have closed to within six points of league leaders Girona, who play on Thursday – as do Real Madrid, who are four ahead of their Clasico rivals. Almeria remain bottom of the table ahead of the winter break, still without a victory to their name.