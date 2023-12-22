Villarreal looking to strengthen defence with ex-Manchester United player

Villarreal have improved under Marcelino Garcia Toral, but their defensive record leaves a lot to be desired, with the Yellow Submarine boss declaring that if it continued like that, they would be relegated. A 3-2 win over Celta Vigo helped to give them some breathing room to the drop zone before they leave for their Christmas break, but defence is one area that Marcelino is looking to strengthen in January.

That win, suffered until the end, moved them six points clear of the relegation places and Celta themselves. However with Raul Albiol ageing, Aissa Mandi struggling, and Jorge Cuenca not yet making the anticipated step forward, their backline has conceded 11 goals in their last 4 matches.

As per Radio Castellon, one of the options on their radar is Eric Bailly. Making his top flight debut with Villarreal, he is now at Besiktas, but has played just 8 times this season after being exiled, injured and suspended. Villarreal have asked about his availability, but have not made any further moves. The radio station go on to highlight that Marcelino knows him well from their time at Villarreal together in his early career.

Villarreal will need to be smart in their recruitment under Marcelino with an ageing squad already stretched at the seams. Bailly is 29, and is unlikely to bring any resale value, but it may well be that their need for this season outstrips that consideration.