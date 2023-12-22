Getafe-Rayo Vallecano match to be played at Atletico Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitano

Back in 2017, Getafe supporters stormed the pitch at the Coliseum after they defeated Tenerife in the Segunda play-off final, a result that saw the Azulones promoted back to La Liga. This incident has come back to bite the club over six years later.

Following this, it was decided earlier this year that Getafe would be forced to play one match behind closed doors. As it turns out, that match would be the local derby against Rayo Vallecano, scheduled to be the first match of 2024 (2nd of January, 5pm CET kick-off).

Now, Carrusel Deportivo have reported that the match will now be played at Atletico Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitano. Diego Simeone’s side are away from home on MD19, as they travel to take on high-flying Girona, so it opened the door for the Getafe-Rayo match to be played here instead.

🚨‼️ El @GetafeCF–@RayoVallecano se jugará el 2 de enero 17:00h en el Metropolitano 👉 El partido no se puede disputar en el Coliseum por una sanción tras los incidentes que se vivieron en 2017 en el partido de ascenso a Primera contra el Tenerife pic.twitter.com/aM1CPHZIUO — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) December 22, 2023

Getafe will hope that the change of venue does not have too detrimental of an effect on Jose Bordalas’ side, who have had an excellent season up until now – they will hope to continue that against Rayo.