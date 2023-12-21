Real Madrid pay tribute to David Alaba with message ahead of Alaves clash

Last weekend, Real Madrid were rocked by a third anterior cruciate ligament rupture of the season. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao suffered them within a week of each other at the start of the campaign, with David Alaba joining them during the game against Villarreal.

Alaba will miss the rest of the season with the injury, and he is due to undergo surgery in the coming days, so that his recovery can begin. Ahead of this, his Real Madrid teammates have made tribute to him in their first match since the Austrian suffered the demoralising injury.

Ahead of Thursday’s match against Alaves, Real Madrid’s final one of 2023, the Los Blancos starting XI took to the field in Vitoria with a message for Alaba, which read “mucha fuerza, David” (lots of strength, David).

Following the conclusion of the match against Alaves, attention is expected to turn towards sorting Alaba’s replacement. Real Madrid are likely to enter the market in January for a new central defender, with Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as their only senior options at the moment.