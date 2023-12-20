Girona scouting promising Barcelona central defender

Barcelona have made an effort to increase their recruitment in the 15 to 20 age range in recent years, but will have to ensure they hold onto talent. Since the early 2000s, Premier League clubs have been a constant threat for Barcelona in terms of retaining their best youngsters. However this time it is the La Liga leaders that are looking at one of their most promising players.

Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Girona have sent scouts to watch Mikayil Faye on at least five occasions in recent months. Faye is highly rate for his play on the ball, strength and pace. Romano did add that Barcelona have no intention of selling him.

Given Faye only arrived last summer from second division Croatian side Kustosija for €1.5m in the summer, and has been impressing for Barca Atletic, the Blanquivermells may well be looking to offer him La Liga football before Barcelona can, with four established defenders and Pau Cubarsi for competition. Equally, they may be considering a loan move for next season, with Eric Garcia returning to Barcelona from his loan deal.