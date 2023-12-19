Barcelona to listen to offers for ‘all players’ in January, three players most likely to have interest

Barcelona will listen to offers for their players this January, with time running out for them to secure the necessary funds from their sale of Barca Studios. The Blaugrana are still due €40m from German investment fund Libero, the second company they have sold a percentage of their subsidiary for, and their inability to find an investor who will actually pay after making a deal is causing no shortage of headaches.

It is accepted that Libero will not pay that €40m sum, and for several weeks, the Blaugrana have been on the hunt for an alternative buyer. However with no sign of that on the horizon, Relevo say that they will listen to offers for all of their players this January. Following President Joan Laporta’s declaration that he wants to bring in a midfielder this winter, this takes on even more urgency.

The report highlights Robert Lewandowski (from Saudi Arabia), Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen as potential options to be sold, who have attracted interest in the past and may be able to fetch an acceptable fee.

It is perhaps less of a surprise that these three are linked with an exit, given the first two have been in poor form, and the Danish defender is no longer first choice for Barcelona. Given the January transfer window tends to involve less big deals, and Barcelona are in a poor position leverage-wise, it seems less likely that they will get the offer they want in order to forget about the Libero money for a while.