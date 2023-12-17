Ilkay Gudogan passed fit for Barcelona’s final La Liga game of 2023

Barcelona wrap up their 2023 La Liga commitments with a home tie against Almeria on December 20.

La Blaugrana lost further ground in the La Liga title race over the weekend as they slipped to a 1-1 draw at Valencia.

Xavi will be hoping to end the calendar year on a high, with a win over Almeria, before heading to the USA for a friendly clash against Club America on December 22.

The controversial friendly is an opportunity for Barcelona to raise funds for the January transfer window and Xavi will name a strong squad for the trip.

However, the Almeria clash is the immediate priority, with Dutch star Frenkie de Jong suspended after picking up his fifth league caution of the season at Valencia.

De Jong’s absence is a blow for Xavi’s plans, but as per the latest update from Marca, Ilkay Gundogan will be fit, following a minor injury scare.

Following post match tests on the German international, no long term issue was detected by the Barcelona medical staff, and he will start against Almeria.