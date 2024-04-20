“We have to be able to change” – Xavi Hernandez calls on Barcelona players to use anger as motivation for El Clasico

Barcelona’s season could be all-but ended on Sunday when they make the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu for the third and final Clasico of the campaign. Real Madrid have won the previous two, and if they were to continue their 100% record, it would leave them 11 points clear with six matches to go.

Barcelona only have La Liga to fight for after being knocked out of the Champions League in disappointing fashion earlier this week. Xavi Hernandez wants his players to use the hurt they are feeling as motivation for El Clasico, as he told the media in his pre-match press conference (via MD).

“We have to be able to change the tide. May this anger, frustration and impotence of the other day turn in our favour. We have a strong and morally-boosted Real Madrid in front of us after this week of the Champions League.”

Xavi also confirmed that there is no more to say on the in-house spat between Barcelona teammates Ronald Araujo and Ilkay Gundogan.

“When there’s no bad intention, there’s no problem. It’s settled.”