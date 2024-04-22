Barcelona star clears up rift with teammate in aftermath of Clasico defeat

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo appeared to give fuel to the to rumours that the Uruguayan was unhappy with teammate Ilkay Gundogan last week, after the German called out the mistakes made by Araujo during his red card against Paris Saint-Germain. He has said the issue is now settled.

Araujo had said on Thursday that he would not speak about the matter because he has ‘codes and values’, and despite denials that there was any issue from Can Barca, it appears there was a conversation to clear the air. After El Clasico on Sunday night, Araujo told MD that the issue was resolved.

“We talked about it, he asked for my forgiveness and that’s it. There’s nothing more, to it.”

Regarding the mistake itself, Araujo was also adamant that regardlesss of the mistake, nobody could question his commitment.

“I am very strong in the mind, I came to this club because mentally I am very strong, I work a lot, I think that in terms of football, no one can reproach me for anything, the other day was a detail, a sadness, everyone knows that, and we have to keep our heads up.”

While Xavi Hernandez fumed about the referee in his post-match press conference, claiming Barcelona were the better side, Araujo pointed the finger at their own carelessness.

“The details have taken their toll on us this season and we will try to lift our heads. I am sad about the defeat and how the week turned out.”

“Or we can use the referees as an excuse. There are details where we lost and failed again.”

Certainly it appears that Gundogan’s form of constructive criticism is not entirely accepted in Can Barca, but Araujo’s words would suggest that his frustrations were directed towards the right place. Whether he should have voiced them in public or not is a matter which divides opinion.