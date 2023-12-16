Barcelona Femeni head coach to step down in 2024

Barcelona Femeni head coach Jonatan Giraldez is set to leave his role at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Giraldez’s current deal in Catalonia expires in June, and as per a report from Mundo Deportivo, he will not be signing a renewal.

The 32-year-old was promoted from assistant coach to the top job in 2021 and he has led Barcelona to a string of major titles during his tenure.

His team won the domestic Liga F, Copa de la Reina and Supercopa de Espana in 2022, before retaining their league title, and winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League last season.

However, he is rumoured to be a target for female teams in the USA, with a greater financial offer on the table than what he can receive at Barcelona.

Barcelona will begin their process of looking for his successor from the start of 2024.

Giraldez’s No.2 Rafel Navarro is the favourite to step into the role with the Catalans currently eight points clear in the 2023/24 Liga F title race.