Montse Tome set to be sacked as Spain head coach, Barcelona and Real Madrid coaches linked as possible replacement

Montse Tome was only appointed as successor to Jorge Vilda 16 days ago, but her time as head coach of Spain’s women’s team already looks to be coming to an end.

Tome’s appointment was not met with much enthusiasm within the La Roja squad. She had been assistant to Vilda for three years during his tenure, and is considered to be part of the “Rubialism” that the Spanish Football Federation are trying to eradicate.

As such, Diario AS say that Tome is set to be sacked after Spain’s UEFA Nations League matches against Sweden and Switzerland, which take place on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

According to RTVE, two names are being considered as possible replacements for Tome: Jonatan Giraldez and Alberto Toril. The former is currently in charge of Barcelona Femeni, and has been remarkable in that role. Toril is head coach of Real Madrid Femenino.

Either would be a sensational pick up for Spain. Giraldez especially would be a major coup, although it remains to be seen whether either can be tempted away from their respective clubs.