Barcelona Femeni produce five-star performance to destroy Real Madrid in first Clasico of the season

Barcelona Femeni have continued their 100% record against Real Madrid Femenino with a crushing 5-0 Clasico victory at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday afternoon.

Barcelona were without Alexia Putellas due to injury, but it mattered not as they dominated their bitter rivals. 2023 Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati got the ball rolling after 17 minutes, before Carolina Graham Hansen doubled the lead on 43 minutes. Remarkably, they scored again in stoppage time at the end of the first half, this time courtesy of Mariona Caldentay.

The second half was a more keenly-contested affair, but Barcelona were still able to add two more goals to their tally. Claudia Pina scored in the 91st minute to make it 4-0, before Vicky Lopez, who became the youngest player to appear in a female Clasico when she was substituted on, added a fifth a few minutes later to complete the rout.

Barcelona Femeni have now won all 12 of their Clasico meetings with Real Madrid, and they also continued their 100% start to the Liga F season.