Manchester City interested in Girona star following exceptional Barcelona performance

Girona’s incredible run to the top of La Liga has attracted plenty of attention across Europe, and that includes scouts from Europe’s top clubs. Miguel Gutierrez has already been linked with a Premier League move this season, but after a dominant performance against Barcelona, including a goal, the focus has redoubled.

The 22-year-old has been a regular at left-back this season for Michel Sanchez, although that has involved moving into midfield often when Girona have the ball. With a release clause believed to be between €35m and €40m, Arsenal were linked with the ex-Real Madrid left-back earlier on in the season.

Los Blancos can buy Gutierrez back for €8m, but also have a 50% sell-on clause, ensuring they will profit from his next move in some way shape or form. Sport say that Manchester City are now interested in Gutierrez though, and that could impact Real Madrid negatively.

With Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia on their books, Real Madrid are already pursuing Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich too. They do not intent to go for Gutierrez, but it remains to be seen what kind of price Girona would charge City, as one of their three majority shareholders is the City group.

Gutierrez is probably worth his release clause in today’s market, if not a little below it. It is the first time that City have been directly interested in signing a Girona player from the first team, and it certainly appears to hand them an advantage in terms of negotiations, and perhaps in terms of price.