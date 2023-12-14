‘Fake news’ – Frenkie de Jong’s agent rages at story of bust-up with Sporting Director Deco

Barcelona are certainly under pressure currently, following their fourth defeat in nine games, and going seven points behind Girona in La Liga. That has been accompanied by a number of stories being leaked out, including one of Sporting Director Deco recriminating star midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong missed the trip with a fever, and on Thursday morning it had been reported that Deco had called him, under the impression that de Jong was deliberately missing the match. This was later denied by Barcelona club sources. However agent Ali Dursun has been significantly less diplomatic about it, telling De Telegraaf (via BarcaCentre) that there is no truth in the reports.

“It’s complete fake news. It’s the biggest nonsense that has been circulated about Frenkie in a long time. The player is simply sick. He has flu symptoms and was not able to travel and play.”

“Frenkie is a thorough professional. Just don’t mess with Frenkie’s reputation, because he always delivers. There was no shouting over the phone, as claimed, there are no question marks. Things are being created in a false way now. The relationship with Deco is simply good and stable.”

This will come as a relief to Barcelona fans, given Deco is supposed to be in charge of negotiating a contract renewal down the line.

The initial report from RAC1 claimed that the information was told to him by a director, which begs the question why there are internal elements that are destabilising Barcelona. It implies that one of Deco, de Jong or Xavi Hernandez has detractors within the higher echelons of the club.